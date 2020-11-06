Beautifully Detailed Paper Birds and Butterflies

Some of Lisa Lloyd‘s exquisitely detailed creations use more than 4,000 individual bits of paper to makeup their designs. Using lifelike poses and perching the creatures on branches, they almost feel like they come alive. Read more on Colossal how Lloyd creates her beautiful paper figures.

“Through practice, I’ve learned how to sculpt the paper so they look like they’re titling and turning their heads, which makes them feel more alive. Also, I try to give the wings the appearance that the birds are ruffling their feathers, also to make them seem more alive” – Lisa Lloyd