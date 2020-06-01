Christo, Artist Who Dreamed In Huge Scale, Died at Age 84

June 1, 2020 0 Comments

Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known to the art world just as Christo, created massive, landscape-sized works of art that captivated the world. He died at his home in New York of natural causes at age 84.

There was a true fearlessness to the work he and his partner, Jean Claude Denat de Guillebon created, from Japan to Colorado to Germany.

With a huge ambition that matched the scale of his projects, Christo succeeded in completing some of the most iconic land art projects in history.  Below are some of Christo (and Jean Claude’s) most iconic installations over the last forty years.

“Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realising it,” said a statement from Christo’s office.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories.”

christo-art-moss-and-fog-6

“Valley Curtain” (1970-1972) in Rifle, Colorado. 
christo-art-moss-and-fog-7
christo-art-moss-and-fog-14

“The Floating Piers” in Lake Iseo, Italy in June 2016
christo-art-moss-and-fog-8
christo-art-moss-and-fog-17christo-art-moss-and-fog-2
christo-art-moss-and-fog-18

“Wrapped Reichstag” (1971-1995) in Berlin
christo-art-moss-and-fog-9

“The Gates” in New York City, completed in February 2005
0e3cc6b01d42a95277ab7bdc0e554c1dcd8f04e7
christo-art-moss-and-fog-10christo-art-moss-and-fog-15

“The London Mastaba” in June 2018
christo-art-moss-and-fog-coverchristo-art-moss-and-fog-16christo-art-moss-and-fog-1

“The Umbrellas”, Bakersfield, California, 1991
christo-art-moss-and-fog-5

“Surrounded Islands” (1980-1983) in Biscayne Bay, Florida
christo-art-moss-and-fog-4

‘The Umbrellas’ Japan, 1991
christo-art-moss-and-fog-3

“The Pont Neuf Wrapped” in Paris (1975-1985)
christo-art-moss-and-fog-13

A rendering of the 2021 project. Christo envisioned wrapping L’Arc de Triomphe
christo-art-moss-and-fog-12

