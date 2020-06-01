Beautifully Blurred Surfing Photos

There’s a very zen-like quality to the photography work of Thomas Fotomas. Using a cleanly blurred effect, the subjects in his work remain in focus, while the backgrounds or foregrounds are smoothly blurred.
This series of surfing photos is particularly striking, capturing the fluid motion of the ocean in a very unique and captivating way. See more of his work on Instagram.
Photos used with artist permission.
One Comment
These photos are beautiful! The blurred effect give the illusion of an super imposed background…similar to double exposure.