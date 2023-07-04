Cities Switching to Drone Shows Versus Fireworks Due to Wildfire and Air Quality Concern

Though fireworks displays on the Fourth of July is about as American as you can imagine, many cities across the country (and the world) are switching from pyrotechnics to high-tech drone shows as a replacement.

For many towns and cities, the main concern is risk of wildfire and increased air pollution from fireworks. But for others, it’s a creative alternative that doesn’t produce the same bombastic blasts, and can be accompanied by music and even branding or messages throughout the presentation.

In 2023, large cities like Salt Lake City, Boulder Colorado and others have changed from traditional fireworks displays to choreographed drone shows. Many other townships and areas in California and Washington have followed suit.

Drone production companies have gotten increasingly sophisticated in their shows, using hundreds of synchronized drones that can dance, move, change color and create elaborate scenes and movement.

The other winner in a move a drone show versus traditional fireworks? The dogs. Our furry companions are rarely fans of the big booms, and indeed, but with an alternative, the noise level is much lower, and allows dogs to tag along without incident.

Whether this move to the high-tech alternative is permanent or not remains to be seen, but it’s a sign of our times.