Alef Aeronautics Gets Approval on Test Flights in the US

The US Federal Aeronautics Administration gave approval to a vehicle called Armada Model Zero, which aims to be the first real flying car.

The ultra-light framework is clearly different, no pun intended, and showcases a number of unique characteristics that set it apart from normal road cars.

Using an electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) form factor, the Armada Model Zero uses a mesh frame that hides eight rotors, allowing it to fly like a drone without any form of wings, or a lengthy runway. The small passenger compartment holds two adults, and allows it to fly for distances of 110 miles. On the road, however, the car is considered a ‘low speed vehicle’, with a top speed of just 25mph. It sounds destined for the skies, not the open road.

Parent company Alef Aeronautics claims the flying car could be available for sale by 2025, for a price of $300,000.

Via Dezeen.