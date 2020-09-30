Climate Change Stamps Change Color When Heat is Applied

These Finnish stamps are the work of studio Berry Creative, and are meant to bring the idea of climate change to life, using heat-reactive ink. When the heat from your finger is applied, the graphics on the stamps change, revealing changes that draw attention to impacts on weather, animal life, and human impacts.
It’s a clever and powerful application, we love the way the stamps help to bring attention to the critical issue of climate change. Via Dezeen:
2 Comments
They look super fun! Tragic context be damned, haha.
Not going to lie, I’d play with the stamps all day 😂