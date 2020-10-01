Intricate Artwork Made Entirely With Vintage Typewriters

British artist James Cook has a very particular type of artwork. And by ‘type’, we mean typewriter.

The prodigious artist has honed a very particular craft of creating images, landscapes, even portraits, all using vintage typewriters. He has spent years learning how to use punctation, and all manner of characters to create remarkably accurate depictions, all from within the confines of a manual typewriter.

We can only imagine the patience required to create the intricate pieces, running the sheets of paper through the spool again and again until the perfect result is achieved.

