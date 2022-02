We continue to see the magic of infrared photography through Paolo Pettigiani and his series, Infraland.

Via MyModernMet:

“Infrared photographer Paolo Pettigiani transformed his road trip across France into a three-week photographic adventure. From Provence to Normandy to the Palace of Versailles, Pettigiani allows us to experience France in a way that’s new and fresh. The work is an expansion of his Infraland project, which has been ongoing since 2015.”