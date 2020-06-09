Every Known Body in the Solar System, On One Infographic

Information designer Eleanor Lutz has studied the ways we can consume info, whether it be charts, graphs or anything in between. Her infographic on our Solar System is out of this world, showing a huge amount of data displayed in an elegant and space-like manner. The detail is breathtaking, and obviously the culmination of years of work and research. Check out the full size graphicfor amazing detail, and to learn about the 18,000+ items known items in our solar system.

This map shows the orbits of more than 18000 asteroids in the solar system. This includes everything we know of that’s over 10km in diameter – about 10000 asteroids – as well as 8000 randomized objects of unknown size. Each asteroid is shown at its position on New Years’ Eve 1999, colored by type of asteroid.