Devastating Oil Spill is Wreaking Havoc on Pristine Mauritius

Mauritius is a tropical paradise, a tiny island far flung off the eastern side of Africa, past Madagascar. It’s one of those tropical escapes that looks too beautiful to be a real place.

Tragically, that pristine status was shattered this week, as the giant oil tanker MV Wakashio hit a reef and began leaking oil into a protected marine park and near populated beaches.

The tanker is carrying over 4,000 tons of oil, and new photos show the extensive damage the oil is doing. Hundreds of local volunteers are scrambling to contain as much of the oil as they can, using whatever resources they can find, even hand-sewing oil booms filled with straw. It’s horrible to see, and such a catastrophe for this beautiful island nation, that depends on tourism and fishing for most of its GDP.

Here are some recently taken photos that show the extent of the devastation. So tragic. And underscores how critical it is we move away from fossil fuels. Images via The Atlantic:

And if you were looking for someway to help, this local crowdfunding campaign is a highly recommended one.