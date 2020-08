This elaborate sink setup mimics a turntable, for an ultimate music lover’s home. Called the Vinyl collection by Olympia Ceramica, the sink looks like a record player needle ready to scratch some great tunes.

The tuning arm is the faucet, and the sink’s backsplash echoes the moving sound waves that a receiver uses. Of course the sink also has a bluetooth speaker so that you can listen to tunes as you brush your teeth.

It’s a unique and fitting addition to a music lover’s home.