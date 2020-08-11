Vollebak’s New Garbage Watch Wants Us To Rethink Waste Entirely

Vollebak is known for boundary-pushing, high-end products, meant to either last a lifetime, mimic the magic of nature, or even actively kill germs. We love the way they tackle a project with such vigor and substance.

Their latest project is called the Garbage Watch, and it very literally takes from the waste stream to create something of value. And something that looks pretty wild, and dare we say, badass?

The idea behind the watch is to clearly and dramatically reuse electronic waste to create a new product, in this case, a watch.

In just the last year alone, the world produced 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste.

You’ll find 7% of the world’s gold in e-waste.

To avoid trashing our own planet, we need to start figuring out how to re-use the stuff we already have. So our Garbage Watch started with a very simple idea. What if electronic waste isn’t garbage? What if it’s simply pre-assembled raw materials that we can use to make new things.

The watch isn’t available until next year, you can learn more and sign up on Vollebak’s website.