Earth From Space Shows Us the Fragility of Our Planet

It often takes an outside perspective to notice something new. The same can be said for our only home, Earth. Seeing the fragility and beauty of Earth from space gives us a perspective of just how precious and limited it all is.

For all of the vastness that we sometimes feel, Earth is just a medium-sized planet, full of rich biodiversity, but also hanging in the balance.

On Earth Day 2021, we invite you to take a look at some perspectives of our only home, and recognize how critical it is that we preserve it and take care of it.

Images from Cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin aboard the International Space Station, as well as the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite, and time-lapse from Bruce W. Berry Jr.