Electric Scooter Company Bird Now Offering On-Demand Electric Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters

The ubiquitous electric scooters that populate many cities are seen as either a great way to reduce car traffic, or an annoyance used by tourists to clog roads and clutter sidewalks. While there are countless examples of people being reckless, there are also legitimate reasons why these scooters help to solve point-to-point travel for small distances.

What they haven’t offered, until now, are ways in which to help the physically disabled. Bird, one of the largest companies, has just teamed up with Scootaround to offer a number of options for disabled persons, including their own take on a slick electric wheelchair.

We know it is a major hassle to travel with something as heavy and bulky as a wheelchair, let alone a powered one, so this option could be a game changer for many people with physical disabilities, being able to rent a powered wheelchair on demand while traveling.

” When it comes to safely and effectively providing accessible mobility on-demand, an experienced partner makes all the difference.

That’s why Bird has teamed up with Scootaround, a trusted global leader in personal transportation solutions, to pilot a first-of-its-kind accessible mobility program that delivers on our mission of providing eco-friendly transportation for everyone. “