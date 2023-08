There’s something special about these geometric, pieced arrangements by Kristen Meyer . On top of them being expertly arranged to create exacting geometric forms, they’re broken and fragmented just right, balanced to create visual harmony.

The right amount of negative space brings this balance to life, making these much more than just a bunch of arranged fragments. The arrangements range from broken shells and flower petals, to bits of dry spaghetti and even torn herbs. Really lovely collection, see more on Meyer’s Instagram. Via Colossal:

Images used with artist’s permission.