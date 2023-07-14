Hankering for Fish? How About a Visit to Singapore’s Salmon ATMs 🐟 🏧

Attention seafood enthusiasts and sushi lovers! Singapore has just taken its love for fresh seafood to the next level with the innovative introduction of Salmon ATMs. Yes, you heard it right—ATMs that dispense frozen salmon fillets. 🍣🐟

These unique vending machines have become the talk of the town, revolutionizing the way people access their favorite seafood. The Salmon ATMs selling Norwegian salmon are strategically located in various bustling neighborhoods and shopping centers across Singapore, making it incredibly convenient for locals and tourists alike to get their hands on high-quality salmon at any time of the day.

The founder of the Norwegian salmon company was adamant about sharing fish as cost effectively as possible, and by using an ATM vending process, was able to eliminate a storefront, vendors, and distribution costs.

Locals are used to ATMs and vending machines that deal in anything from ice cream to electronics to cars, so we suppose salmon is the natural progression.

From the fjords of Norway to the streets of Singapore…..

Via Atlas Obscura

Like this: Like Loading...