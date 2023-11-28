Impressive, Organic Form Wood Furniture

Ukrainian company Alphawood has a collection of highly distinctive wood furniture, creating pieces that feel highly sculptural and expressive.

Using flowing organic patterns, abstracted shapes, and repeated geometry, the pieces are from Odessa, Ukraine. They combine technology like wireless charging and even weight sensors to improve function, without impeding form.

Learn more about Alphawood on their website.

“Their brand is attracting some attention for its innovative products that effortlessly blend sustainability, comfort and smart features. This is evident in their designs, which prioritize responsibly sourced wood as the primary material and often feature ergonomic shapes, thoughtful detailing and innovative functionality. Their collection includes pieces with built-in wireless charging pads, USB ports, and even integrated speakers.” -InspirationGrid

