Introducing the Moss and Fog Shop!

It’s been a long time in coming, but we’re excited to announce the Moss and Fog Shop, which features gifts and products from around the world.

As we post about beautiful art, design, and yes, products, we thought it would be a natural step to host our own shop, to offer curated gifts and items that we find exceptional.

We’ve collected a number of items that range from drinkware to decor to a range of unique lighting, and hope you find something you love in the catalog.

We’re launching in time for the holidays, but also will be expanding in the coming months to feature independent artists and creators, as well as new eco-friendly products and materials.

It’s exciting to launch this new project, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts and suggestions.

You can visit the new shop at shop.mossandfog.com