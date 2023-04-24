It’s Cocktail Week at Moss and Fog!

We hope you’re thirsty. This week we’ll be paying homage to several of the best cocktails you can find the world over, and also dive into the details of what make them so popular, and delicious.

Cocktails have been a popular beverage choice for centuries, and their popularity has only grown over time. From classic drinks like the Martini and the Old Fashioned, to more modern concoctions like the Paper Plane and the Del Rio, cocktails have become an essential part of the modern social scene. In this blog post, we will explore the history of cocktails, some of the most famous cocktails, and why they remain popular in modern culture.

Stay tuned as we’ll dive deeper into some of the most famous cocktails, and several you might not have heard about.

The history of cocktails can be traced back to the early 1800s, when bartenders began mixing spirits with other ingredients to create new and interesting drinks. The first recorded mention of the term “cocktail” was in 1806, in a New York newspaper, where it was defined as “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters.” This definition has remained relatively consistent over time, with modern cocktails typically including a base spirit, a sweetener, and some sort of flavoring or garnish.

One of the most famous cocktails of all time is the Martini, which was first made in the late 1800s. The classic Martini is made with gin and vermouth, and is typically served with a twist of lemon or olive. The drink became popular during Prohibition in the United States, when people would mix gin with other ingredients to mask its harsh taste.

Another classic cocktail is the Old Fashioned, which originated in the late 1800s as well. The drink is made with bourbon or rye whiskey, sugar, bitters, and a twist of orange or lemon. The Old Fashioned has remained a popular choice for whiskey lovers for over a century, and is a staple on many cocktail menus.

The Margarita, on the other hand, has been around since the 1930s, but became popular in the United States during the 1950s and 60s. The drink is made with tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, and is often served with a salt rim. The Margarita is a staple at Mexican restaurants and beach bars all over the world, and has become a symbol of tropical vacations and carefree summer days.

Others like the Negroni have been popular in Italy for decades, and remain mainstays in a bartender’s lexicon.

So why do cocktails remain popular in modern culture? There are a few reasons. For one, cocktails are a fun and social drink choice. They can be customized to suit individual tastes, and there is always a new drink to try. Additionally, cocktails are often associated with special occasions and celebrations, making them a drink of choice for parties and events. Finally, cocktails are simply delicious! From the sweet and fruity to the strong and bitter, there is a cocktail out there for everyone.

In conclusion, the history of cocktails is a rich and varied one, with classic drinks like the Martini and the Old Fashioned alongside modern favorites like the Bourbon Renewal and the Paper Plane. Cocktails have remained popular over the years because they are fun, social, and delicious, and are often associated with special occasions and celebrations.