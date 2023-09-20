Joyous Realism by Ian Bertolucci

There’s a great sense of hoy and childlike fun from the realistic paintings by artist Ian Bertolucci . Helium figure balloons, teddy bears, gummy treats and more are realized through the medium of paint, from the crimps and folds of plastic, to the reflective gelatin of the gummy bears.

We appreciate the way the kid-centric objects are realized in their true form, using paint in skillful ways to show the shadows, depth, and textures of recognizable items.

“I paint what my inner child craves: a hyper colorful and extra sugary world.”

