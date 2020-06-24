Kulning, the Ancient Swedish Herding Call The ancient and beautiful art of kulning, the Swedish herding call. The post Kulning, the Ancient Swedish Herding Call appeared first on Moss and Fog.

It’s a Match! – Great Examples of Matchbox Design Explore some great examples of matchbox graphic design and packaging. The post It’s a Match! – Great Examples of Matchbox Design appeared first on Moss and Fog.

A Concert for Plants in Barcelona The Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house in Barcelona had their first concert in months this week, and the audience quietly and politely enjoyed it. Indeed, the crowd of 2,292 potted plants swayed gently to ‘Crisantemi’ by Puccini. The post A Concert for Plants in Barcelona appeared first on Moss and Fog.

The Grand Egyptian Museum Nearly Ready to Open Billed as the world’s largest archaeological museum, the Grand Egyptian Museum, or GEM is nearly finished after almost two decades of construction outside Cairo. ​ The post The Grand Egyptian Museum Nearly Ready to Open appeared first on Moss and Fog.