Kulning, the Ancient Swedish Herding Call

Like something out of a fantasy movie, a blonde in a misty field calls to her animals in a beautiful and ancient call, known as Kulning. This call has been practiced for hundreds of years in Scandinavia, and Jonna Jinton of Sweden is bringing attention back to the art of kulning through her YouTube videos. Fantastic sounding history.
Jinton- In the middle of the bright summernight I went out to call for the cows. I thought that maybe, something deep inside them, remember the sounds from the ancient times when people called for them over far distances.
