It’s a Match! – Great Examples of Matchbox Design

Matches are less critical than they used to be, but we still prefer them over cheap plastic lighters. Especially when the matchboxes are as stylish as these. The Dieline has a lineup of great matchbox design, here are some of our favorites.

They range from simple dotted patterned, to ornate vintage style, to a Japanese version with individually hand-painted match heads! (Somehow we’re not surprised that one is from Japan). The burn of a match may be brief, but you’ll want to keep these matchboxes around for a long time.