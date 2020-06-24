What Happens When a World Famous Architect Designs a Chicken Coop?

Chicken coops are generally a very simple design and operation. We do occasionally see quirky and flights-of-fancy designs, but we’ve never seen a world famous architect tackle such a project. Kengo Kuma is a world-renowned Japanese architect, having designed corporate headquarters, office towers and award-winning gardens.

The Casa Wabi arts foundation in Mexico is a non-profit that aims to promote social commitment and collaboration through art. It is a place of creativity, and also has roots in architecture, having recruited another famed designer, Tadao Ando, to create a compelling campus of sorts.

The latest addition to Casa Wabi is the large chicken coop by Kuma, which retains his trademark criss-cross style. We aren’t necessarily in love with the design, as it looks rather dark and imposing, yet we’re fascinated by the concept, which brings a unique rectilinear quality to the build. We also appreciate the significant airflow, to keep air clean and fresh inside. The big question is, how do the chickens like it? 😎

The renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma conceives the chicken coop as a representation of collective housing and their relationships. In order to recreate the colourless and ascetic world on the faraway seaside of Mexico, the wooden boards were charred; a method widely practiced traditionally in the western part of Japan. The system also allows walls and ceilings permeability and a constant flow of ventilation. -Casa Wabi