In our era of Photoshop, anything really is possible, visually. Take these photo manipulations by Martijn Schrijver, which push the world of animals and landscapes to new, often hilarious levels. From tropical to snowy,¬†Schrijver gives us scenery that defies expectations, and description. Some of them work better than others, but it’s clear he’s deeply enjoying the work, which gives us a surreal look at the world around us. Via Inspiration Grid: