Very Vintage Valentines

Originating as a Western Christian feast day honoring one or two early saints named Valentinus, Valentine’s Day is recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and romantic love in many regions around the world, although it is not a public holiday in any country. – Wikipedia

Valentine’s Day means a lot of different things to different people, but there’s a certain level of nostalgia about Valentine’s cards being passed around in school that make us smile. This collection of vintage Valentine’s might be before our time, but the sentiment is cute, corny, and nostalgically delicious. Mostly from the 1940’a, note the heavy use of puns throughout the cards, almost like the cornier the pun, the sweeter the sentiment. Via The Anastasia Company: