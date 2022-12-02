Mauna Loa, The World’s Largest Active Volcano, Is Alive with Flowing Lava

🌋

Eruption!

Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on planet earth, has decided to erupt for the first time in nearly 40 years. Although the volcano has been erupting slowly for over 700,000 years, the recent decades saw no active lava flows.

The volcano is located on the Big Island, the largest of Hawaii’s 6 inhabited islands, and at this point, no towns or villages are threatened by the eruption, but active lava flows are now within two miles of a major highway.

It’s an exciting natural event, and the footage below shows the incredible active flows and bursts of molten lava.