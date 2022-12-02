Wild Cubed-World Images Are Inspirational and Vertigo-Inducing

We felt almost dizzy while perusing these Cubic Worlds by Petey Ulatan. But somehow, we couldn’t look away, the work felt so unique and compelling.

Inspired by the surrealist, bent-world images of Christopher Nolan’s film Inception, which introduced audiences to landscapes that literally bent and folded in on themselves, we see similar effects here. Entire horizons are tilted vertically, while scenes of oceans suddenly come to a sudden cliff, as if we’re living on a flat earth.

It’s a trick of photo editing, but it is visually arresting and hypnotizing, bringing us so outside our realm of normalcy.

See more of Ulatan’s captivating work on his Instagram page and website.