Porsche Unveils Their Electric Hypercar, the Mission X

Porsche unveiled their upcoming hypercar last week, called the Mission X. The sleek, low-slung car has accentuated haunches, vertically-opening doors, and an incredibly low drag coefficient. It’s their second all-electric car after the Taycan, and promises to be one of the fastest of all time, pledging: “to be the fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife”

With a sculpted exterior, and a beautifully crafted, retro-futuristic interior, the Mission X has the proper feeling of a hypercar, including a driver’s seat that contrasts to the passenger, and a number of chunky, driver oriented features that feel both retro and futuristic at the same time.

“Many Porsche vehicles have created history. The Mission X is about to create the future – the spectacular reinterpretation of a lightweight hypercar with Le-Mans-style doors and high-performance electric drive is an innovative vision of the future. Like the iconic sports cars of the past – the 959, Carrera GT and 918 Spyder – the Mission X will set new standards for the development of futuristic vehicle concepts and reinterpret distinctive Porsche elements.”

Expect to see the Mission X on sale in 2027, for a cool $2 million dollars.