The Beauty and Magic of Oregon’s Coast

A drive up and down the Oregon Coast, and you’ll realize why this is one of the best kept secrets on the whole west coast. Full of dramatic rock outcroppings, stunning vistas, and huge, towering fir trees, parts of the coast look completely untouched, like we’re seeing it as Lewis and Clark did.

Photographer Nathaniel Wise does the coast justice in his warm and misty images, framing the sea through the trees, and capturing the breaking surf off of the rocky shoreline. Great series, and definitely gets us excited to explore even more of our Oregon’s natural wonders.

Photos © Copyright Nathaniel Wise.