Ranking the 50 Best Holiday Movies of All Time

We’re revisiting the top 50 rated holiday movies of all time, 2023 edition.

While there are hundreds and hundreds of holiday movies to choose from, which are considered the very best?

Rotten Tomatoes gives us a handy ranking of their top 50 rated movies, that range from the early 1940s to 2023.

Obvious classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story” are high on the list. So are retro favorites like “The Muppets Christmas Carol” and “Edward Scissorhands”, which features classic Tim Burton swelling music.

When we posted last year, we were inundated with comments, many of which highlighted missed movies and recommendations.

One recurrent comment was “What about Home Alone?” Indeed, Home Alone is a Christmas classic, but only rated on Rotten Tomatoes as a 65%. Well, we included it this year anyway, to round out the list, and include some classics that may not be universally loved by critics.

How many on this top 51 list have you seen? Do you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie? Check out the entire list below.

The top 50 rated Holiday movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes……

Happy watching!

