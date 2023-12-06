The Visionary Surrealist Work of Nancy Fouts

Nancy Fouts had a knack for creating art that is familiar and strange all at once.
Her surrealist creations combined objects together in impossible ways, and shared visual irony in such a simple yet meaningful manner.
Some of these designs have been explored by artists on Instagram, but Fouts was a trendsetter, and actually made the items come alive, through elegant sculpture work, versus just a digital canvas. Indeed, her work inspired leagues of artists today, who work solely in the digital realm.
Whether visual metaphors, politically-driven work, or just fun visual combinations, exploring Fouts’ designs are a good way to exercise your creative mind.
This groundbreaking artist died in 2019, leaving behind a large, provocative, and fantastic body of work.
A combo of plant/balloon mashups.
A delicate egg nestled inside a grenade nest.
A forlorn piano whose keys are sprouting grass.
A hummingbird’s beak as a sharp stand-in for a record player needle.
A pigeon wearing it’s own bread.
Twin Cherries culminate into a pair of well-used dice.
A revolver covered in sharp spines.
Everyone’s favorite, the Bad Year Blimp.
The irony of a needle through the thimble.
An M-16 assault rifle made out of miniature gold figures.
Our favorite, a shuttlecock broken egg.