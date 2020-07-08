Rarely Seen Sea Creatures of the Deep

Marine biologist and photographer Alexander Semenov has a stunning collection of photography from his ocean dives. Cataloging all manner of sea snails, crustaceans, invertebrates, sea butterflies, jellyfish and more, Semenov is helping to create a vital record of the amazing nature that our fragile planet holds.

Less sexy than many of the sea’s larger, more well known creatures, these stunningly colored animals are nonetheless crucial to a healthy ocean, and we’re thankful to scientists and explorers like Semenov who help us expand our collective knowledge. His images are incredible in they preciseness and quality.

Take a look at some of his beautiful work below, and explore more on his website, Coldwater.Science.

Images used with photographer’s permission.