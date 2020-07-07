Otherware is a Clever Pod Containing Reusable Utensils, Designed by Pharrell and Pentatonic

In a collaboration between eco-product company Pentatonic and Pharrell Williams’ I Am Other brand, this clever pod is called Pebble, and it’s a self contained cutlery and utensil case.

Made from recycled plastic including old music CDs, the colorful pod holds a foldable straw, fork, knife, spoon, and chopsticks.

Perfect for our pandemic era of takeout food, it’s a much better option than using disposable, wasteful single-use cutlery and plastic.

Below a chart shows just how much plastic is thrown away each year, and why solutions like Otherware matters. And if a celebrity like Pharrell can help add momentum to a movement, we’re all for it.