Otherware is a Clever Pod Containing Reusable Utensils, Designed by Pharrell and Pentatonic

July 7, 2020 0 Comments

In a collaboration between eco-product company Pentatonic and Pharrell Williams’ I Am Other brand, this clever pod is called Pebble, and it’s a self contained cutlery and utensil case.

Made from recycled plastic including old music CDs, the colorful pod holds a foldable straw, fork, knife, spoon, and chopsticks.

Perfect for our pandemic era of takeout food, it’s a much better option than using disposable, wasteful single-use cutlery and plastic.

Below a chart shows just how much plastic is thrown away each year, and why solutions like Otherware matters. And if a celebrity like Pharrell can help add momentum to a movement, we’re all for it.

Graded.00_00_30_22.Still044_2048xGraded.00_00_34_04.Still048_2048xGraded.00_00_37_24.Still053_2048xScreen Shot 2020-07-07 at 8.49.20 AMGraded.00_00_39_17.Still056_2048xGraded.00_00_54_23.Still069_2048xGraded.00_02_59_22.Still118_2048xGraded.00_03_38_01.Still143_2048xmario_22160_transparent_1728xmario_22230_transparent_copy_1728xmario-23499_1728xpebble_hero_cropped_2048x

Advertisements
CategoriesClimate Change, Colors, Drink, Eco-Friendly, Food, Packaging Design, Product Design, Stuff, Uncategorized
Tags, , , , , , , , , , ,