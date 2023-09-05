Renaud Marion’s Vintage Hover Cars

For many of us, retro-futurism often evokes feelings of nostalgia for a time when the future seemed full of endless possibilities. It taps into our memories and perceptions of the past, creating a sense of comfort and familiarity.

In a world that can often feel overwhelming or uncertain, retro-futuristic visions offer an escape to a different, more idealized future. They provide a mental break from the present, offering a refuge from the complexities of contemporary life.

With that in mind, the work of Renaud Marion checks all the right boxes, creating visions that are both space-age yet also familiar. We see classic cars that hover instead of roll. Parked in front of nondescript city buildings, they look used, commonplace and ordinary. The visual twist of making them hover feels like it’s scratching the retro-futuristic itch in the right way.

“During my childhood, as many of my friends, I thought that in the year 2000 we were all going to drive flying cars. Maybe I watched too many science fiction movies such as Blade Runner, a Star wars, or Back to the Future, but I was also influenced by the French draftsman Jean Giraud alias Moebius.” – Renaud Marion

“What if it were true that in their time period Jules Verne or Leonardo da Vinci had created unconsciously universes and basic essentials to accustom the human being into an unpredictable future, one he could never imagine, as to prepare him for an obvious fact.”

