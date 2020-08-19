See Some of the Best Macro Garden Photos From Around the World

We love macro photography, and the way small moments become the big heroes of an image.

The recently completed International Garden Photographer of the Year Award has some amazing entries, from exquisite blossoms to magical insect moments.

Below are some of the winners and notable entries. They inspire us to spend more time in the garden, and explore the miniature moments that happen every day.

<br />

<iframe style="width: 120px; height: 240px;" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" src="//ws-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/q?ServiceVersion=20070822&OneJS=1&Operation=GetAdHtml&MarketPlace=US&source=ac&ref=qf_sp_asin_til&ad_type=product_link&tracking_id=mossandfog-20&marketplace=amazon&region=US&placement=B0019IBD3U&asins=B0019IBD3U&linkId=5ae18aeb9062aa9288c27c1f8b42ea06&show_border=true&link_opens_in_new_window=true&price_color=333333&title_color=247a77&bg_color=ffffff"><br />

<br />