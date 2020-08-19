See Some of the Best Macro Garden Photos From Around the World

We love macro photography, and the way small moments become the big heroes of an image.
The recently completed International Garden Photographer of the Year Award has some amazing entries, from exquisite blossoms to magical insect moments.
Below are some of the winners and notable entries. They inspire us to spend more time in the garden, and explore the miniature moments that happen every day.
“Mountain of Tulip Petals” by Anne MacIntyre, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England. 2nd Place.
“On the Look Out” by Christine Blanchin Dos Santos, Torreira, Aveiro, Portugal. Highly Commended.
“Leaf Structure” by Dinah Jayes, RHS Hampton Court Flower Show, London, England. Commended.
“Rainbow Lily” by Ecaterina Leonte, Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Finalist.
“Peep through the Window” by Minghui Yuan, Dabie Mountains, Hubei Province, China. Highly Commended.
“Butterfly Wing V” by Petar Sabol, Goričan, Croatia. Commended.
“Silver-Studded Blues on Heather” by Qasim Syed, London, England. Commended.
“The Hunter” by Rob Blanken, Veenwouden, Friesland, The Netherlands. Commended.
“Common Blues on Apple Mint” by Tony North, Hoe Grange Quarry Butterfly Nature Reserve, Derbyshire, England. Highly Commended.
“Jewels” by Wei Fu, King Rama IX Park, Bangkok, Thailand. Commended.
“Shepherd’s Purse Seed” by Zhang Ye Fei, Jiangyin, Jiangsu, China. 3rd Place.
