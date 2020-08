This canopy walkway elevates visitors to treetop heights, giving them a sublime experience of traveling through a forest.

Designed by Carlos Castanheira Architects, the structure is robust and elegant, with an impressive height and path that cuts through the forest canopy in Serralves Park.

We love the design choices and the integrated lighting, making an evening stroll on the walkway a magical experience.

Learn more about the architect on their Instagram. Via DesignBoom: