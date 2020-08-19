Retro Future: France in the Year 2000, as Envisioned in 1899

First released in 1899, “France in the Year 2000“ was a series of postcards that envisioned a future one hundred years ahead. The designs and concepts are both naive and adorable, with some accurate predictions, and some very strange ideas, indeed.

We love the creative optimism in these concepts. It’s undoubtedly clear that the styling is 120+ years old, but the ingenuity and foresight in some of them is pretty remarkable.

Artist Jean-Marc Côte was responsible for these fascinating designs. We’d love to see an updated version of these, showcasing an imagined future 100 years from now. See more on Public Domain Review.

Whale Bus





School



Rolling House



Latest Fashions



Auto Rollers



Intensive Breeding



Correspondence Cinema



Air Firefighters



Barber



Electric Scrubbing



Farmer



