Stunning Winter Getaway in Finland Offers Epic Aurora Viewing

With winter right around the corner, we wanted to revisit this epic winter getaway in Finland, the perfect snowy spot to see nature’s aurora borealis.

The Finland Glass Resort is nestled in and around a thick forest, giving the modern architectural retreat a serene and peaceful surrounding.

Even better, the Glass Resort is located in Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland. With modern amenities, Scandinavian design, and arctic circle locale, how much fun does that sound like? Via Uncrate: