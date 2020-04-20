Swiss Village Projecting World Flags Onto Mountaintop In Pandemic Solidarity

In the Swiss city of Zermatt, the famous Matterhorn has recently been lit up with the flags of countries around the world. Using a powerful projector, bright and colorful flags have been beamed onto the famous peak, showing solidarity through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visual artist Gerry Hofstetter is the wizard behind the project, creating an impactful moment of solidarity and global friendship. Via DYT:

With this light projection, Zermatt wants to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in these difficult times. The village shows solidarity with all the people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis. – City of Zermatt