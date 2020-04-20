Creative Genius Builds Abstract Music Machines

April 20, 2020 2 Comments

Italian artist and inventor Bichopalo has a series of incredibly creative and beautiful music machines, meant to do nothing more than captivate and entertain with abstract sounds and tunes.

Take a listen to his creations, and the hundreds of hours of work that went into them. Amazing.

Still in progress, I can’t really tell how many hours, days and months I’ve spent working on this,’ he writes on his instagram. ‘the entire structure is a combination of different instruments but the main one is a sort of sequencer with 8 notes limit that can be combinated on different patterns. an electric impulse actives a motor with an arm connected that hits a sensor running a pre-recorded note.’

Let me introduce you “THE PLANTYFLUTESIZER”. . . Still in progress, I can’t really tell how many hours, days and months I've spent working on this. The entire structure is a combination of different instruments but the main one is a sort of sequencer with 8 notes limit that can be combinated on different patterns. An electric impulse actives a motor with an arm connected that hits a sensor running a pre-recorded note. There’s a lot to speak about this but on this particular post the real rockstars are my little partners: Pico and Verdi. This two little fellas have been with me from a while, making me laught and giving me incredible presents every single day. It’s incredible how these little creatures can emit such an intense light. If you have pets you know what I mean. They are family, pure unconditional love, no matter what, specially these weird days of quarantine is needed more than ever. . . #synth #synthesizers #modularsynth #eurorack #modular #soundsystem #soundart #soundsculpture #soundscapes #experimental #sound #music #soundsculptures #surrealism #plants #nature #volcakeys #korg #ambientmusic #electronicmusic #electronicmusicproducer #loopmusic #installationart #installationartist #arduino #axoloti

