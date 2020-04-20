Creative Genius Builds Abstract Music Machines

Italian artist and inventor Bichopalo has a series of incredibly creative and beautiful music machines, meant to do nothing more than captivate and entertain with abstract sounds and tunes.

Take a listen to his creations, and the hundreds of hours of work that went into them. Amazing.

Still in progress, I can’t really tell how many hours, days and months I’ve spent working on this,’ he writes on his instagram. ‘the entire structure is a combination of different instruments but the main one is a sort of sequencer with 8 notes limit that can be combinated on different patterns. an electric impulse actives a motor with an arm connected that hits a sensor running a pre-recorded note.’

Which one is your favorite?