Creative Genius Builds Abstract Music Machines

Italian artist and inventor Bichopalo has a series of incredibly creative and beautiful music machines, meant to do nothing more than captivate and entertain with abstract sounds and tunes.
Take a listen to his creations, and the hundreds of hours of work that went into them. Amazing.
A little fragment of a new song I've been working so far for my platonic album. If you love perfect synchronized percussion this may not be your tea cup. Check the IGTV to see the full screen version with some visual surprises!! :))))
Still in progress, I can’t really tell how many hours, days and months I’ve spent working on this,’ he writes on his instagram. ‘the entire structure is a combination of different instruments but the main one is a sort of sequencer with 8 notes limit that can be combinated on different patterns. an electric impulse actives a motor with an arm connected that hits a sensor running a pre-recorded note.’
"Invisible forces" new percussive-aquatic experiment. Check out the full version on my IGTV channel to discover the he rest of the instruments and esoteric tools.
Which one is your favorite?
Let me introduce you "THE PLANTYFLUTESIZER". . . Still in progress, I can't really tell how many hours, days and months I've spent working on this. The entire structure is a combination of different instruments but the main one is a sort of sequencer with 8 notes limit that can be combinated on different patterns. An electric impulse actives a motor with an arm connected that hits a sensor running a pre-recorded note. There's a lot to speak about this but on this particular post the real rockstars are my little partners: Pico and Verdi. This two little fellas have been with me from a while, making me laught and giving me incredible presents every single day. It's incredible how these little creatures can emit such an intense light. If you have pets you know what I mean. They are family, pure unconditional love, no matter what, specially these weird days of quarantine is needed more than ever.
2 Comments
Thanks for the comment, this work is so strange and inspiring!
Very interesting! 10ks for sharing! 🙂