Terraplanter is an Inside Out, Self Watering Planter That Needs No Soil

The Terraplanter is a unique terra cotta design that turns the traditional planter inside out, literally. Filled with water, the planter slowly releases moisture to the outside, where the plants attach to the surface. The unique grippy exterior holds onto seeds and spores, allowing all manner of creeping plants and grasses to grow. No soil is required at all.

Having posted a $20,000 goal on Kickstarter, the Terraplanter has skyrocketed to more than $2,600,000in funding in just a few days, showing the potential of a well designed, smart planter like this.