The Delorean is Reborn as an All Electric Sports Car

The memorable, iconic, and weird DMC DeLorean of the 1980s is reborn after 40 years, this time as an all-electric coupe. Still sporting the trademark gull-wing doors, the car is now noticeably sleeker and modernized, with a 300-mile electric range, and a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds. This Delorean is named the Alpha 5.

Made famous from the Back to the Future films, the car still lacks the Flux Capacitor and time traveling goodies of the movie version. But it looks like a sleek and stylish EV that is sure to get some attention when it goes on sale in 2024.

See more on Delorean’s website.