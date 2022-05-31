The Strange, Adorable Axolotl

The Axolotl is a unique salamander native to the lakes in and around Mexico City. Unlike most salamanders that take to the land after adulthood, these critters live underwater their whole lives. They are sometimes known as the Mexican walking fish.

Sadly, they are now critically endangered due to the urbanization of their native habitat in Mexico.

However, they’ve been domesticated for years, and for those that know them, they are a unique animal to keep.

In addition to being easily sourced and adorable, axolotls are very easy to look after, making them a great option for people that want low-maintenance pets. According to the sea life specialists who have authored this article, axolotls are very affordable and are one of the most inexpensive exotic pets that you can find. With that said, rarer breeds (and older specimens) can cost a lot more.