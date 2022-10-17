The Orient Express Train is Returning in Grand Style

The storied Orient Express was a passenger rail service started in 1883 that traveled the length of Europe into Western Asia.

Now it’s returning, using the very same vintage train cars, which were tracked down, having been retired for over a decade. The train interiors were lovingly restored by Parisian architect Maxime d’Angeac.

The Parisian Orient Express Train will return in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the photos of the train cars prove how extensively the redesign is, creating lavish dining cars and sleeping cars, echoing the Art Deco era with beautiful textures and patterns.