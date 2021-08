Honey, doesn’t this jewelry just look great on you?

Okay, enough with the wordplay, but there’s something bee-autiful about these honey-inspired pieces by Etsy designer Charming Little Fox.

Golden colored resin flows from hexagon shapes, giving the illusion of honey pouring out of a honeycomb. The gold jewelry works so well with the amber resin which flows in drops from various earrings and necklaces.

Check out more of this sweet jewelry on Etsy.