Wildly Styled Triumph TR25 Concept Shows the Power of Expressive Design

Triumph is a classic British car company that stopped making vehicles decades ago. Its famous TR2 MVC575 set a land speed record for small cars 70 years ago.
The name is reborn in this fabulous new concept, which is the work of London-based automotive design firm Makkina.
Styled after the original TR2, this futuristic version is fully electric, and features a striking profile, full of modern technological details that set it apart from cars you see on the road today.
“CHARACTERFUL YET PURPOSEFUL, THE EXTERIOR OF MAKKINA’S TRIUMPH TR25 IS A CULMINATION OF OUR ATTENTION TO DETAIL AND THE BREADTH OF OUR DESIGN EXPERIENCE. DRAWING INSPIRATION FROM PREVIOUS TRIUMPH SPORTS CARS ALONGSIDE OUR MUSE, THE ‘JABBEKE’ TR2.”
-Makkina