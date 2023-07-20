fbpx
Wildly Styled Triumph TR25 Concept Shows the Power of Expressive Design

Triumph is a classic British car company that stopped making vehicles decades ago. Its famous TR2 MVC575 set a land speed record for small cars 70 years ago.

The name is reborn in this fabulous new concept, which is the work of London-based automotive design firm Makkina.

Styled after the original TR2, this futuristic version is fully electric, and features a striking profile, full of modern technological details that set it apart from cars you see on the road today.

“CHARACTERFUL YET PURPOSEFUL, THE EXTERIOR OF MAKKINA’S TRIUMPH TR25 IS A CULMINATION OF OUR ATTENTION TO DETAIL AND THE BREADTH OF OUR DESIGN EXPERIENCE. DRAWING INSPIRATION FROM PREVIOUS TRIUMPH SPORTS CARS ALONGSIDE OUR MUSE, THE ‘JABBEKE’ TR2.”

-Makkina

The car’s small size keeps it as light as EVs allow, and the single driver seat gives the sports car a unique asymmetrical profile (though a flip-down passenger seat is offered as well).

We love the way the vertical taillights intersect the bodywork like a blade. Very futuristic.

No immediate word on the production of this little beauty, but we imagine if produced, it would sell out quickly.

Learn more about this beautiful concept from Makkina.

