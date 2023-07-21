Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a Hidden Gem in Michigan

In Northern Michigan, a scenic area has been delighting visitors for generations. But its relative obscurity and distance from a major metro area means that it doesn’t have the crowds or even notoriety that a lot of natural areas of its stature do.

That means, you can enjoy this beautiful area in peace, exploring its visual wonders and towering cliffs in relative quiet.

Located on the southern shore of Lake Superior in Michigan, is a stunning natural wonder that is worth a visit for several reasons.

If you’ve not visited the area before, the first thing that will blow you away is the sheer scale of Lake Superior. Feeling much more like an ocean than a lake, the waves, endless horizons and tide (yes, a small tide) will impress you on first sight.

The park is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, featuring towering sandstone cliffs that rise up to 200 feet above the lake’s surface. These cliffs are beautifully colored in various shades of red, orange, yellow, and white, creating a vibrant and picturesque setting.

The park’s name, “Pictured Rocks,” is derived from the awe-inspiring rock formations found along the shoreline. These formations have been shaped over centuries by the natural forces of wind, water, and ice, resulting in arches, caves, and other intriguing features. The area is home to several magnificent waterfalls that cascade down the cliffs and into Lake Superior. The sight and sound of these waterfalls add to the park’s scenic allure.

It offers visitors the chance to relax on pristine sandy beaches and enjoy the crystal-clear waters of Lake Superior. The beaches are a perfect spot for sunbathing, swimming, and water-based activities. Lake Superior is notorious for its shipwrecks, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is no exception. The area has a rich maritime history, and some shipwrecks can still be explored by divers.

Designated as a wilderness area, it ensures a peaceful and relatively untouched environment for visitors seeking a retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Overall, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is an impressive and captivating destination that showcases the power and beauty of nature. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a nature lover, a photographer, or simply seeking a place of tranquility, this national lakeshore has something special to offer, making it well worth a visit.

The massive cliffs plunge right into the deep waters of the lake, providing amazing views for kayakers and canoes.

One of the famous arches that makes for great canoe trips and photos along the way.

An old abandoned lighthouse from 1874 still stands proud on the lakeshore, harkening to a time when more ships crossed this area of Lake Superior.

The green-blue waters of the lake are perfect for boating and swimming, and the clarity of the water means you can see up to 30-40 feet below the surface.

An off-the-radar yet totally worth visit, Pictured Rocks is somewhat of a hidden gem.

