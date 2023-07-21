Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a Hidden Gem in Michigan

fbpx
Featured Categories
3D
211 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
52 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
2 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
6 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
72 Posts
View Posts
Africa
4 Posts
View Posts
AI
20 Posts
View Posts
Animals
496 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
78 Posts
View Posts
Animation
20 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
978 Posts
View Posts
Art
2155 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
58 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
221 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
16 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
23 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
1 Posts
View Posts
Birds
2 Posts
View Posts
Books
4 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
253 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
824 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
74 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
958 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
13 Posts
View Posts
Craft
336 Posts
View Posts
Culture
98 Posts
View Posts
Dance
1 Posts
View Posts
Design
2333 Posts
View Posts
DIY
5 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
807 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
52 Posts
View Posts
Drink
116 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
341 Posts
View Posts
Europe
47 Posts
View Posts
EV
82 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
163 Posts
View Posts
Finances
2 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
51 Posts
View Posts
Food
330 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
49 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
244 Posts
View Posts
Future
1033 Posts
View Posts
Games
1 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
920 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
1 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
67 Posts
View Posts
History
307 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
131 Posts
View Posts
How To
147 Posts
View Posts
Humor
579 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
19 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
253 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
126 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
7 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
3 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
18 Posts
View Posts
life
873 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
22 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Moon
6 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
7 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
36 Posts
View Posts
Movies
3 Posts
View Posts
Music
73 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
1 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
2 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1464 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
2 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
251 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
90 Posts
View Posts
Painting
313 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1129 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
26 Posts
View Posts
Plants
42 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
948 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
8 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
1 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
90 Posts
View Posts
Science
401 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
760 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
64 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
1 Posts
View Posts
Solar
3 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
551 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
350 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
8 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
828 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
472 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
14 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1066 Posts
View Posts
Trees
113 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3377 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
518 Posts
View Posts
Yum
5 Posts
View Posts
Zen
81 Posts
View Posts

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a Hidden Gem in Michigan

In Northern Michigan, a scenic area has been delighting visitors for generations. But its relative obscurity and distance from a major metro area means that it doesn’t have the crowds or even notoriety that a lot of natural areas of its stature do.

That means, you can enjoy this beautiful area in peace, exploring its visual wonders and towering cliffs in relative quiet.

Located on the southern shore of Lake Superior in Michigan, is a stunning natural wonder that is worth a visit for several reasons.

 

Photo by Brad West

 

If you’ve not visited the area before, the first thing that will blow you away is the sheer scale of Lake Superior. Feeling much more like an ocean than a lake, the waves, endless horizons and tide (yes, a small tide) will impress you on first sight.

The park is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, featuring towering sandstone cliffs that rise up to 200 feet above the lake’s surface. These cliffs are beautifully colored in various shades of red, orange, yellow, and white, creating a vibrant and picturesque setting.

The park’s name, “Pictured Rocks,” is derived from the awe-inspiring rock formations found along the shoreline. These formations have been shaped over centuries by the natural forces of wind, water, and ice, resulting in arches, caves, and other intriguing features. The area is home to several magnificent waterfalls that cascade down the cliffs and into Lake Superior. The sight and sound of these waterfalls add to the park’s scenic allure.

 

Photo by Jen Theodore

 

It offers visitors the chance to relax on pristine sandy beaches and enjoy the crystal-clear waters of Lake Superior. The beaches are a perfect spot for sunbathing, swimming, and water-based activities. Lake Superior is notorious for its shipwrecks, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is no exception. The area has a rich maritime history, and some shipwrecks can still be explored by divers.

Designated as a wilderness area, it ensures a peaceful and relatively untouched environment for visitors seeking a retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

 

Photo by Brad West

 

Overall, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is an impressive and captivating destination that showcases the power and beauty of nature. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a nature lover, a photographer, or simply seeking a place of tranquility, this national lakeshore has something special to offer, making it well worth a visit.

 

Photo by Harry Gillen

 

Photo by Justin Heap

 

The massive cliffs plunge right into the deep waters of the lake, providing amazing views for kayakers and canoes.

 

Photo by Craig Washington

 

One of the famous arches that makes for great canoe trips and photos along the way.

 

Photo by Lori Stevens

 

An old abandoned lighthouse from 1874 still stands proud on the lakeshore, harkening to a time when more ships crossed this area of Lake Superior.

 

Photo by Laura Heuer

 

The green-blue waters of the lake are perfect for boating and swimming, and the clarity of the water means you can see up to 30-40 feet below the surface.

 

Sarah Shull

 

An off-the-radar yet totally worth visit, Pictured Rocks is somewhat of a hidden gem.

Related Topics

A beautifully curated visual design and inspiration blog. www.mossandfog.com

You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: