You Know EVs are Turning the Corner When Tractors Get in on the Act

Electric vehicles may finally be gaining traction, with every major automaker releasing models, or planning their all-electric fleets. Many countries around the world are putting in dates when sales of internal combustion cars must stop altogether.

We’ve even seen heavy machinery get in the game, like this super heavy EV dump truck, which amazingly never needs to be plugged in.

Now we’re seeing field and farm equipment getting into the game. The new Monarch Mk 4 compact tractor is all-electric, able to operate for 10+ hours, and capable of autonomous, driver-optional driving.

We love the idea of this small tractor working fields in quiet, zero-emissions peace, letting the sounds of nature play out, without the clouds of diesel exhaust and machinery noises.