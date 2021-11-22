10 Places to Visit for Epic Mountain Bike Adventures

Whether you are an experienced mountain biker or someone who has just entered this community, there are numerous amazing trails in the world you can experience. And while mountain biking provides you with a whole-body muscle workout and decreases the risk of diseases, biking in picturesque places will also help you relieve stress and improve your mental well-being.

As you gathered all your mountain biking gear and picked the best mountain bike under 3000, you might be wondering where to go for an epic mountain bike adventure. Here is a list of 10 places with some of the best mountain bike trails you can find in the world, including the Old Ghost Road in New Zealand, Lupra Pass in Nepal, Mefjellet in Norway, and 401 Trail in Colorado. Read on, and make sure to put at least a few of them on your bucket list!

Old Ghost Road in New Zealand

If you are looking for an exhilarating experience, the Old Ghost Road in New Zealand is definitely an excellent choice. The 85 kilometers of trails travel through pristine wilderness and unspoiled old-growth forests, offering you an unforgettable ride. The tracks are not only great for intermediate riders but also for advanced mountain bikers, as they offer some technical sections that will test your upper body strength.

Lupra Pass in Nepal

Lupra Pass in Nepal is a well-known mountain biking destination in this country. Located at over 3,000 meters above sea level, the trails here are open to advanced riders looking for an exciting ride. The best time to visit Lupra Pass is in spring or autumn, when the weather is more bearable. Stunning views of the Himalayas, thick forests, and fascinating cultural sites are some of the reasons this place is on every mountain biker’s bucket list.

Mefjellet in Norway

A mountain biking experience at Mefjellet in Norway promises an unforgettable experience. The trails here lead you through the scenic Western Fjords, providing you with amazing views of the surrounding mountains and cliffs. This destination is perfect for both intermediate and advanced riders who are looking for a challenging ride.

401 Trail in Colorado

The 401 Trail in Colorado offers some of the most breathtaking views you will ever see. It leads you through elevations ranging from 9,000 feet to 12,500 feet above sea level, but it is still worth the view. The 401 Trail is excellent for advanced riders looking for a challenging ride. The trail offers some steep climbs, rough downhill sections, and technical features, but the views are worth it.

Tizi Mezzik Pass in Morocco

Tizi Mezzik Pass is a mountain biking destination located just outside of Marrakech, Morocco. The trails here have been carefully designed by local bikers, so they will challenge even experienced mountain bikers. The courses offer some steep climbs and the possibility of descending the summit of the High Atlas Mountains.

Mountain Hero Mine Trail in Yukon

The Mountain Hero Mine Trail in Yukon is a hiking and mountain biking route that takes you through a wild area with great cultural significance to Canada’s First Nation people. The 18-mile long trail is a self-guided adventure that starts from the historic Mountain Hero Mine and ends at the new Millennium Mine. If you are looking for an unforgettable mountain biking experience, this is definitely a must-visit destination!

Achnashellach in Scotland

Achnashellach in Scotland is a great mountain biking destination in the Highlands. It offers some amazing views of the Lochs and the Sgorr Ruadh mountain, which are well worth the ride. The trails here are mostly intermediate, but there are also some advanced sections that will challenge even the most experienced riders.

Cotopaxi in Ecuador

Cotopaxi is a mountain biking destination that offers some of the most breathtaking views you will ever see. Located near Quito, the capital of Ecuador, Cotopaxi is a volcano with an elevation of almost 6,000 meters above sea level. The trails here are challenging, but you can also enjoy the stunning views from the top of the volcano.

“Cheese Man” in Slovenia

The “Cheese Man” in Slovenia leads you through the picturesque landscape of the Julian Alps, offering some amazing views of the surrounding peaks and valleys. The trails offer some steep climbs, but the overall difficulty level of the ride is intermediate. The most exciting sections of the ride are the technical downhill sections, so advanced riders will find them especially interesting.

The Kokopelli Trail in Utah

The Kokopelli Trail in Utah is a perfect destination if you are looking for a challenging mountain biking experience. The trail offers some of the most exhilarating views you will ever see, so it is definitely worth the effort. The Kokopelli Trail consists mainly of dirt and paved roads. While most of the track is considered intermediate, there are also some advanced sections that will challenge even experienced riders.

Final Thoughts

Mountain biking is a fun and healthy way to enjoy nature. If you are looking for an unforgettable mountain biking experience, these places should definitely be on your bucket list. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rider, there is always something new to learn from these trails. Make sure to check them out, and you will have a memorable experience, guaranteed!

Once you try mountain biking, you will never want to go back to regular cycling. If you are looking for an exciting new adventure, this is an excellent idea that you should try. Mountain biking requires physical effort, but it also provides you with a massive dose of adrenaline. And while it is not for everyone, this is something you have to try at least once in your life.