100 Different Mug Designs in 100 Days

July 29, 2021 0 Comments

Ceramic artist Lalese, known as Lolly Lolly, gave herself a straightforward-sounding project.  Making 100 mugs in 100 days, she not only stuck to the goal, but created a brilliant series of stylish and creative mugs that may inspire a whole new group of future ceramicists.

All made in a trademark matte black, her mugs embrace a modern, geometric sensibility, yet also veer into the marvelous, ridiculous, and wild, as the 100 day challenge went on.

We love the courage and hard work of a series like this, and it’s obvious that her creativity was put to the test over the challenge.

Check out her website and Instagram for more of her work.

